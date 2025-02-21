‘Holy hot water springs of Parvati valley not for Kasol’

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government’s proposal to develop a nature park with extra-modern facilities like Jacuzzi hot water baths at Kasol—a new hub of tourists and foreigners, especially Israelis, has been met with stiff opposition from the locals.

Reportedly under the plan, the diversion of the water from Manikaran has been proposed.

The place is a popular pilgrimage site sacred for both Hindus and Sikhs.

Manikaran is home to the Sri Guru Nanak Devji Gurudwara, a holy Sikh pilgrimage site. It’s believed that Guru Nanak himself and his five disciples visited this Gurudwara.

Manikaran also has temples of the Hindu deities Rama, Krishna, and Vishnu. Yet, the biggest attraction from the visitors at Manikaran is hot water springs that create steam clouds when there’s snow around.

Kasol on the other hand, is a place more known for rave parties and drug abuse that is the ultimate destination for those seeking a relaxed atmosphere. It is often called the “Mini Israel of India” due to a large Israeli tourist presence.

However, now that the state government decided to develop Kasol by establishing a nature park and creating hot water bath facilities by diverting Manikaran water.

The locals have submitted a memorandum to Deputy Commissioner Kullu Torul S Raveesh advising against any interference with holy water of Manokaran, which they say, can’t be diverted for commercial purposes.

Local BJP leaders have also backed the demand for dropping the idea of using Manikaran water for Kasol hot water baths even cautioning against a curse of the local deities if the proposal was put into action. However, local Congress MLA Sunder Singh Thakur termed the opposition to the nature park’s plan as an anti-development stance.