‘Holy cities’ announcement draws praise

NEW DELHI: With reverence to the ninth Guru’s supreme sacrifice, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal lauded the Bhagwant Singh Mann government’s decision to convene a one-day special session of the Punjab Assembly at Sri Anandpur Sahib on the 350th ‘Shaheedi Diwas’ (martyrdom anniversary) of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib, hailing it “a golden chapter in Punjab’s history”.

The AAP chief noted that holding the Assembly on this “sacred land, and unanimously passing the historic resolution declaring Sri Darbar Sahib, Sri Amritsar Sahib (including the corridor), Sri Anandpur Sahib and Sri Damdama Sahib (Talwandi Sabo) as Holy Cities, is a deeply faithful tribute to the timeless traditions, devotion and spiritual heritage of the three Takhats”.

Interacting with media persons, Kejriwal said that the Punjab government’s decision is not only significant from a spiritual perspective but is also crucial for preserving Punjab’s cultural heritage, its history and the faith of future generations.