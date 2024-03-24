Holi promotes love, unity & brotherhood among people: Prez

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday greeted citizens on the eve of Holi and said the festival promotes the feeling of love, unity and brotherhood among people.



This festival also inspires us to strengthen our cultural heritage, she said in a message.

Holi is a vibrant and joyous festival which infuses hope and enthusiasm in our lives,

Murmu said. “Various colours of Holi symbolise the diversity of our country. This festival promotes the feelings of love, unity and brotherhood among the people. This festival also

inspires us to strengthen our cultural heritage,” the president said.

“May this festival of colors bring happiness in everyone’s life and motivates all of us to work towards nation-building with new zeal,” she said.