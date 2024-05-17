Hoarding crash: Accused gets police custody till May 26

Mumbai: A court in Mumbai on Friday remanded Bhavesh Bhinde, director of the advertising firm which had installed the hoarding that collapsed in Ghatkopar and claimed 16 lives, in police custody till May 26, noting that the incident was “against humanity.”.

If the accused was not responsible for the act, then why did he flee from Mumbai after the incident as his presence would have facilitated the probe into the matter, the court said in the remand order.

The accused opposed his arrest saying that the high velocity of the wind that led to the hoarding collapse was an “act of god” and it was not in his control.