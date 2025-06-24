HM to chair 25th Central Zonal Council meeting in Varanasi

VARANASI: Union Home minister Amit Shah will preside over the 25th meeting of the Central Zonal Council on Tuesday, in Varanasi. The high-level meeting will witness the participation of the chief ministers of the member states — Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Uttarakhand — along with two senior ministers from each state.

The gathering will also include the chief secretaries of the respective state governments and senior officials from both the states and the Centre. The event is being organised by the Inter-State Council Secretariat under the Ministry of Home Affairs in collaboration with the Government of Uttar Pradesh.

Established under Sections 15 to 22 of the States Reorganisation Act, 1956, the Zonal Councils serve as platforms for cooperative dialogue between the Centre and states. The Union Home Minister chairs all five Zonal Councils, which play a pivotal advisory role, enabling the discussion of inter-state matters and fostering cooperation across various governance areas.

Key issues expected to be discussed during the meeting include the rapid investigation and adjudication of cases related to sexual offences against women and children; expansion of brick-and-mortar banking services to all villages; and other regional concerns.