HM Shah to inaugurate Anti-Terror Conference in Delhi today

NEW DELHI: The two-day ‘Anti-Terror Conference’, being organised by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), will be inaugurated by Union Home and Cooperation minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Friday.

Born out of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s philosophy of zero tolerance for terrorism, it has become an important national meeting place for exchanging next-generation strategies to mitigate ever-changing complex threats of terrorism.

The meeting characteristics bring together operational forces, technical, legal, and forensic experts, along with the concerned agencies, for a thorough discussion on issues related to national security.

The major focus of the conference is to enhance coordination and synergy among all the stakeholders through formal as well as informal channels in conformity with the ‘Whole of the Government’ approach. The dialogue is also intended to provide robust inputs for the formulation of policies in the realm of counter-terrorism.

Over the two days, delegates will share experiences and best practices/lessons learnt on terror case investigations with a focus on improving the effectiveness of law-enforcement agencies in responding to counter-terrorism threats. The conference will include special sessions on evidence collection from foreign countries, digital forensics and data analysis in terror cases, managing trials effectively, and dealing with radicalisation, espionage, and hybrid threats to national security.

There would also be a special emphasis on tracking terror financing networks, tools, and techniques, as well as case studies, apart from focusing on building future-proof strategies against terror and increasing the capabilities of institutions to handle new threats to security.