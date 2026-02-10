HM Shah to address nat’l conference on tackling cyber-enabled frauds

NEW DELHI: Union Home and Cooperation minister Amit Shah will address a national conference on “Tackling Cyber-Enabled Frauds & Dismantling the Ecosystem” on Tuesday in New Delhi, as the government steps up efforts to counter the growing threat of cybercrime in an increasingly digital economy.



On the occasion, Shah will preside over the investiture ceremony of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers, inaugurate the CBI’s new cybercrime branch, and launch the S4C Dashboard of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), officials said.

The two-day conference, scheduled for February 10–11, 2026, will be held at Bharat Mandapam and is being organised by the CBI in collaboration with I4C. It aims to develop a coordinated, technology-driven response to the rising incidence of cyber-enabled frauds that affect both citizens and the digital economy.

The CBI has been investigating cybercrime since 2000 and further strengthened its capabilities with the creation of a dedicated Cybercrime Investigation Division in 2022. As the designated agency for cybercrime affecting the Central Government and its offices, the CBI probes cyber-dependent crimes as well as large-scale cyber-enabled financial frauds.

The conference comes at a time when India’s rapid digitalisation—driven by expanded access to online banking, governance and communication services—has also led to new vulnerabilities being exploited by organised cybercriminal networks.

Key objectives include building a shared understanding of the scale and trends of cyber-enabled frauds; analysing the three pillars of the fraud ecosystem—financial networks such as mule accounts and money laundering, telecom misuse including SIM and eSIM abuse, and the human element involving cyber slavery and trafficking linked to scams.