HM: India to lead in every sector by 2047

Mehsana: India will be number one in the world in every sector when it celebrates 100 years of Independence in 2047, Union Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday.

Addressing the 18th convocation ceremony of Ganpat University, he also asked the youth to focus on acquiring knowledge instead of just a degree and to cultivate a culture of cooperation instead of culture of competition.

Though there are challenges in front of today’s youth, many opportunities have also been created for them by the Union government, Shah asserted, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had turned India into a global manufacturing hub.

“On the occasion of 75 years of Independence, 140 crore citizens had taken a resolve to turn India into a developed country. I am confident India will be number one in the world in every sector when it celebrates 100 years of Independence in 2047,” Shah said on the occasion.

“Today, companies across the world are eager to set up their plants in India. Youth will be benefited the most due to India’s rising manufacturing prowess. Initiatives like Digital India and Startup India have generated numerous opportunities for today’s youth,” he said. “There are nearly 1,000 unicorn startups in India at present. In the past 10 years, eight IIMs, seven IITs, 16 IIITs and six new central universities and 54 private universities were set up by the government. The number of medical colleges has risen to 766 from 387 in these 10 years,” the Union Home and Cooperation Minister said.