HM Amit Shah reviews developmental projects in J&K, meets CM Omar Abdullah (Ld)

Srinagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the progress of various developmental projects in Jammu and Kashmir in a high-level meeting here on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Chief Secretary Atul Dulloo, additional chief secretaries and administrative secretaries of various departments. Before the meeting, Amit Shah had a one-on-one meeting with the chief minister. The Union home minister will review the overall security in the union territory at another meeting which will be attended by the Lt. Governor, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Intelligence Bureau (IB) Director Tapan Deka, Director Generals of J&K Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), including BSF, CRPF and senior intelligence officers. The home minister is also likely to meet some delegations before he departs for Delhi in the afternoon. He posted on X that three more organisations have left the separatist Hurriyat Conference and declared their allegiance to the Constitution of India. He said this is the growing endorsement of the Prime Minister’s vision about the Naya Kashmir, where violence and hatred would have no place.

After his arrival here on Monday, Amit Shah went to the Humhama area near the Srinagar International Airport to meet the family of martyred J&K Police Dy SP, Humayun Bhat. The home minister offered his condolences to the family. He stayed for nearly 20 minutes with Ghulam Hassan Bhat, retired IGP, father of Humayun. He also offered condolences to Fatima, wife of the martyred police officer and blessed the 20-month old child of the officer. L-G Manoj Sinha and CM Omar Abdullah accompanied the home minister during his visit to the martyr’s family. Humayun was killed on September 13, 2003, while fighting a group of terrorists in the forests of Kokernag Tehsil in the Anantnag district. Known for his professionalism and bravery, the officer was posthumously awarded the Kirti Chakra. During his visit to Jammu, Amit Shah met the families of four policemen martyred while fighting terrorists in the Kathua district. He gave compassionate appointment orders to the next of kin of the martyrs. HM Shah said during his interaction in Jammu that terrorism was down but not yet fully out in J&K and assured that the situation would soon be brought to complete normalcy. He had a closed-door meeting with members of the BJP and RSS at the Jammu residence of Sunil Sharma, the Leader of Opposition in the J&K Assembly. During his visit to the border outpost of the BSF in Kathua on Monday, the home minister praised the BSF for being an elite border sentinel force of the country. He said cutting-edge technology is being provided to the BSF for complete tech-driven surveillance of the border. He told the deployed BSF jawans that the country holds the force in high esteem because of their commitment to duty and protection of the country’s frontiers. “You discharge duties round the year, 24 hours a day and in torrential rain, extreme cold or 45-degree heat. BSF has a glorious past, and you genuinely deserve the prestige the force has earned among the countrymen,” he told the BSF officers and jawans.