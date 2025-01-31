HM Amit Shah releases ‘Indian Renaissance: The Modi Decade’

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah released the book Indian Renaissance: The Modi Decade in New Delhi. On the occasion were Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal, Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma, editor Aishwarya Pandit, and other distinguished guests.

Amit Shah talked about the metamorphosis India has seen in the last ten years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that the history of this decade will be written in gold letters, putting one phase to rest and ushering in another. Shah said that 2014 was a defining moment, bringing stability after three decades of unstable regimes and allowing fast-tracked national development. He added that even international media called 2014 the true independence of India from colonial forces.

He said India is a civilisation that embraced diversity but kept its core. He praised Modi for initiating tremendous reforms, particularly during the COVID-19 period, when India was able to vaccinate 1.3 billion people and offer vaccines to more than 100 countries. He also mentioned that the history of India would be categorised into three eras: pre- and post-independence, pre- and post-Emergency, and pre- and post-Modi.

He praised Modi for celebrating India's 75th Independence anniversary on a massive scale, ensuring recognition for unsung freedom fighters, and fostering national pride. He asserted that Modi’s vision to make India a developed nation by 2047 has become a collective aspiration, with youth playing a crucial role.