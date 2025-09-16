HM Amit Shah hails CRPF, J’khand Police

NEW DELHI: Union Home minister Amit Shah on Monday lauded the CoBRA Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Jharkhand Police for neutralising dreaded Naxal commander Sahdev Soren, who carried a reward of Rs 1 crore, and two others during a decisive anti-Naxal operation

in Hazaribagh.

Calling it a “historic defeat” for extremist groups in the state, the Home minister praised the coordinated action of the CoBRA Battalion and Jharkhand Police. He underlined that the elimination of these top leaders has effectively wiped out Naxalism from the Bokaro zone of northern Jharkhand. Shah said the country is steadily moving closer to the goal of being completely free from the menace of Naxalism.