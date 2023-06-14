HM Amit Shah announces 3 major schemes worth Rs 8000 cr for disaster management

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Tuesday announced three major schemes worth over Rs 8,000 crore that would cover the modernisation of fire brigade services in all states, flood mitigation in seven major cities and prevention of landslides in 17 states.



Addressing a meeting of the ministers of disaster management of states and Union Territories, Shah also appealed to ensure there is zero loss of life due to any disaster anywhere in the country. “For the modernisation and expansion of fire brigade services, about Rs 5,000 crore assistance will be given to all states.

We have prepared a detailed plan and will be forwarded to you. To mitigate the danger of floods in urban areas, in seven major cities — Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Pune — Rs 2,500 crore will be given. Its detailed plan will be sent to you.

“To deal with landslides in 17 states, almost Rs 825 crore will be given by the central government,” he said.

The home minister said everyone’s aim should be to ensure that no life is lost due to any disaster.

“All of us together, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, all the chief ministers are working on the ground. We will have to work more and march ahead forward,” he said.