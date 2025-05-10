History is witness those who challenged India’s self-respect got befitting reply, says Congress

New Delhi: History is witness that whenever someone challenged India’s self-respect, they got a befitting reply, the Congress said on Friday and asserted that its ‘Jai Hind Yatra’, being taken out across the country, was in support of India’s brave soldiers.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said once again India had been challenged and its tolerance and patience tested, with terrorists having ruthlessly killed innocent people.

They will have to pay the price for this, Ramesh asserted.

“History is witness... whenever someone has challenged the self-respect and self-esteem of India, we have given them a befitting reply,” the Congress leader said in a post in Hindi on X.

“When our soldiers roar with passion to sacrifice every drop of their blood to protect this land, the heart of the enemy shivers. Once again we have been challenged, our tolerance and patience tested. The terrorists have ruthlessly killed our innocent people, they will have to pay the price for this,” Ramesh said.

Every single Congress worker stands with the country’s army in this difficult time, he added.

“We are taking out a Jai Hind Yatra across the country today in support of our brave soldiers. We are proud of our soldiers. ‘Jai Hind ki Sena’,” Ramesh said.

The Congress also reiterated its solidarity with the government in whatever decision it takes against Pakistan.

Congress spokesperson Ragini Nayak said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi had consistently said “we are with the government of India in thought, word and deed”.

“If the Indian government takes any major decision against Pakistan, then our full cooperation and support is with the government. Today, we will reiterate this message through the Jai Hind Yatra,” she said during a press conference at the party’s 24, Akbar Road, headquarters.

The Indian Army is working day and night to give a befitting reply to the attacks of Pakistan and, in such a situation, “it is our duty to come together to boost the morale of the Indian Army”, she said.

The Congress appeals that it is the responsibility of the government to prioritise the safety of people in all villages and cities near the India-Pakistan border, Nayak said.