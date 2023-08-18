‘History can’t be buried or changed by removing names’

Srinagar: History cannot be buried or changed by removing the names of leaders who have not been a part of the BJP, it will “emerge” and “remain”, said National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Friday.



“They are removing Nehru’s and Indira Gandhi’s name. They are removing the names of every leader who is not a part of them, but history does not change,” Abdullah told reporters here when asked that the Jammu and Kashmir administration has dropped ‘Sher’ popular name of his father and National Conference founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah from the Kashmir International Convention Centre. He said that govt has removed the history of Mughal rule of 800 years from books, but “does it mean Mughals were not here? When people go to see Taj Mahal what will they say, who made it? When they will go to the Red Fort, they will say who built it? When they will see Jamia Masjid, Qutub Minar, what’ll they say? You can’t bury history, it will emerge. We’ll disappear, these people will disappear but, history will remain,” he added.