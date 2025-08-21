Historic Victoria Bridge in Darjeeling awaits restoration

Darjeeling: The Victoria Falls in Darjeeling, recognized as a heritage site under the West Bengal Heritage Commission, has a historic ferro concrete bridge on it that faces serious structural concern with years of neglect. Located on Victoria Road in Ward 17 of the hill town, the bridge was once a vital link to Asia’s first hydel project at Sidrapong. With time the bridge has fallen victim to disrepair.

The Victoria bridge commissioned in 1912, had been designed by the then Municipal Engineer George Patrick Robertson on the Victoria Falls around 2 km south of the town. The falls used to rush headlong down to the Sidrapong Hydel project, the first hydel project in Asia. During monsoons, the Falls used to be a pretty sight with the water cascade having a drop of over 80 feet. Till around 30 years ago, the Victoria Falls and the 110 feet-long bridge was a major tourist attraction of the town.

However, with time and unplanned urbanisation the source of the spring has dried up to a mere trickle left of what was once a magnificent falls. Sewage also flows unchecked into the falls. The Victoria Falls was notified as a heritage by the West Bengal Heritage Commission on 24.10.2007, however the fate of the Victoria bridge still remains sketchy.

The Darjeeling Municipality has stressed on the urgent need to both conserve the heritage structure and construct a modern RCC bridge at the site to ensure public safety. “Preserving the dignity of this bridge means restoring the pride of Darjeeling,” said Dipen Thakuri, Chairman of Darjeeling Municipality, adding that immediate measures were being pursued.

Highlighting the deteriorating condition of the bridge, the municipality has requested the Municipal Engineering Directorate, Department of Urban Development and Municipal Affairs, Siliguri Division, to begin non-destructive structural testing as the first step toward a safe reconstruction process.

This move was reinforced by a letter dated August 19, 2025, from the Executive Engineer, Siliguri Division, Municipal Engineering Directorate, addressed to Prof. Arup Guha Neogi of Jadavpur University. The letter formally requested the university’s civil engineering team to carry out Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) at the earliest, and to submit necessary quotations to the Chairman, Darjeeling Municipality.

“A team of experts from Jadavpur University is expected to visit Darjeeling soon for an on-site inspection and testing. Our priority is to ensure a safe, sustainable bridge for residents while conserving a historic symbol that defines Darjeeling’s heritage,” the Municipal Chairman said in a statement.