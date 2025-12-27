Historic plan to double rail operating capacity in major cities, including Raipur

Raipur: The Indian Railways has drawn up an ambitious plan to double the operating capacity of trains in 48 major cities across the country over the next five years, and Raipur, the capital of Chhattisgarh, has been included in this initiative. Welcoming the decision, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said it is a major gift for millions of passengers in Chhattisgarh and will give new momentum to connectivity, trade, industry and tourism in the state.

Chief Minister Sai said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Indian Railways is undergoing large-scale modernization. He added that the plan announced by Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will directly benefit emerging states such as Chhattisgarh. Sai noted that Raipur Junction is among the country’s major railway junctions, with hundreds of thousands of passengers commuting daily. Doubling operating capacity will mean more trains, better frequency and reduced crowding for travelers.

The Chief Minister said the plan will also prove highly beneficial for other industrial and commercial cities. Expansion of rail infrastructure, he added, will significantly boost investment, employment and logistics efficiency, providing fresh impetus to the state’s economy.

According to information issued by the Ministry of Railways, by 2030 the doubling of operating capacity will involve construction of additional platforms, pit lines and stabling lines at existing terminals; development of new terminals in and around urban areas; enhancement of sectional capacity through signaling upgrades, yard modernization and multi-tracking; and establishment of mega coaching complexes and modern maintenance facilities.

Sai said that the development of these facilities in Raipur will benefit not only ordinary passengers but also students, patients, industrialists and traders. The state government, he said, will work in close coordination with the Ministry of Railways and extend all possible support to ensure swift on-ground implementation of the plan.

He expressed confidence that in the coming years Chhattisgarh will be counted among the best-connected rail states in the country, and that this transformation will reinforce the national goal of “Viksit Bharat @2047.”

It is noteworthy that expansion of railway facilities worth ₹41,000 crore is underway in Chhattisgarh, including track expansion, doubling of railway lines, railway flyovers and bridges. In this year’s Union Budget, the central government has made a provision of ₹6,925 crore for development of railway facilities in Chhattisgarh, which will accelerate the pace of ongoing rail projects in the state.

With an investment of ₹41,000 crore for railway upgradation and expansion, new rail lines, railway flyovers and other infrastructure are being rapidly developed in Chhattisgarh. The state has also completed 100 percent electrification of its railway network.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for strengthening Chhattisgarh’s rail connectivity. He said the state has received an unprecedented bouquet of railway projects under Modi’s leadership, which will take Chhattisgarh’s development to new heights while providing citizens with improved rail facilities.

He added that under his leadership and through strong coordination between the state and central governments, Chhattisgarh is witnessing historic expansion of its rail network. This, he said, will enhance passenger amenities and also promote industrial, mineral and economic growth. The expansion of the rail network will not only improve passenger transport but also accelerate the export of mineral resources and industrial products, thereby boosting trade and investment in the state.

For the long-term development of railways in Chhattisgarh, several new projects are underway, including the Raoghat–Jagdalpur, Dharamjaigarh–Lohardaga, and Kharsia–Naya Raipur–Parmalaksa rail corridors. Chief Minister Sai said that under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, Chhattisgarh has received a historic railway budget that will provide a new dimension to the state’s economy, industrial growth and passenger facilities. Expressing gratitude to the central government, he added that the Chhattisgarh government is committed to carrying this development journey forward.

Notably, under the Raoghat railway line, the Dalli Rajhara–Antagarh section (77 km) has been commissioned and passenger train operations are underway. Extension up to Raoghat is progressing, which will enable the supply of iron ore to the Bhilai Steel Plant and provide affordable transportation facilities to local residents. Similarly, under the KK rail line doubling project, 148 km out of 170 km have been completed. This will enhance connectivity in the Bastar and Dantewada districts, making travel easier and goods transport more convenient.

The Dongargarh–Kawardha–Katghora rail line project, worth ₹4,021 crore, spans 295 km. Its construction will boost mineral transport, improve passenger amenities and create employment opportunities. The Korba–Ambikapur new rail line will open a new path of development for the Surguja region. An amount of ₹12.25 crore has been sanctioned for the survey of the 490-km Gadchiroli–Bijapur–Bacheli project. The Sardeiga–Bhalumunda double line will improve rail connectivity between Odisha and Chhattisgarh.