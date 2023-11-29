‘Historic milestone’: Manipur militant group UNLF signs peace agreement

The Indian government and the government of Manipur have successfully inked a peace agreement with the United National Liberation Front (UNLF) on Wednesday, marking a pivotal moment in the history of the region. The UNLF, the oldest valley-based armed group in Manipur, founded in 1964, has agreed to embrace the democratic processes outlined in the Constitution of India.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed this achievement as a ‘historic milestone’. He emphasised that “landmark accomplishment aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of fostering all-inclusive development and securing a brighter future for the youth in Northeast India.” Expressing optimism, Shah further welcomed UNLF to the democratic fold, extending best wishes for their journey towards peace and progress.

The Home minister also underlined that since 2014, the incumbent Modi government has actively pursued agreements with various armed groups in the North East. These efforts aim to end militancy and stimulate development in the region.

Notably, this agreement marks the first instance of a valley-based Manipuri armed group willingly returning to the mainstream, renouncing violence, and committing to upholding the Constitution of India. The accord is anticipated to not only cease hostilities that have claimed lives on both sides over the past half-century but also address longstanding concerns within the community.

The return of the UNLF to the mainstream is expected to set a precedent, encouraging other valley-based armed groups to engage in the peace process in the future. A Peace Monitoring Committee (PMC) will be established to oversee the enforcement of agreed ground rules, a crucial step in maintaining peace and normalcy in the state. This development holds immense promise for the restoration of stability in Manipur and the broader North East region.