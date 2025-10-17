Historic day in Bastar: CM Vishnu Deo Sai welcomes those who chose the Constitution over the gun

Raipur: Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Friday described the surrender of 210 Maoist cadres in Bastar as a “historic moment not just for Chhattisgarh, but for the entire nation.” He said that those who were once trapped in the web of a false Maoist ideology have now resolved to rejoin the mainstream of democracy, development, and the Constitution of India.

“Today is a historic day not only for Bastar but for the whole country,” said Chief Minister Sai. “The youth who had strayed onto the dark path of violence for years have now laid down their guns and embraced the Constitution. This is not merely a moment of surrender — it marks a new beginning of trust, transformation, and life.”

Calling the meeting with the surrendered cadres one of the most emotional and fulfilling moments of his life, the Chief Minister said, “This scene is living proof that real change comes through policy and trust.”

Sai emphasized that the state government’s Naxalite Surrender and Rehabilitation Policy 2025, along with the “Niyad Nella Nar Yojana” and “Poona Margham – Punarvas se Punarjeevan”, embodies a call for trust and transformation. “Because of these initiatives, people in the erstwhile Maoist strongholds are now laying down their arms and embracing the government’s pledge of trust and development,” he said.

Reaffirming his government’s commitment, Sai said, “This moment symbolizes the foundation of a peaceful future for Chhattisgarh. Our government is fully committed to rehabilitating the surrendered cadres and ensuring a dignified and bright future for them.”

The Chief Minister reiterated that it is the resolve of the Double Engine Government to make Chhattisgarh completely free of Naxalism. “Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, this pledge is being fulfilled. Chhattisgarh is now moving toward a new era of peace, trust, and development,” CM Sai declared.