Historian seeks Rahul’s help in getting back Nehru documents

Ahmedabad: Historian Rizwan Kadri has requested Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to help the Prime Ministers’ Museum and Library Society (PMML) in getting back some important documents related to former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. Those documents were removed from the library in 2008 at the behest of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi during the UPA rule, Kadri alleged. The Ahmedabad-based historian is a member of the New Delhi-based PMML, which was known as the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library in the past.

Talking to the reporters here on Monday, Kadri said he sent an email to Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, after a similar request to his mother and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi yielded no response. “When there was no response from Sonia Gandhi, I sent an email to Rahul Gandhi to help the library in getting back those very important documents. These letters are national treasures and our heritage,” said Kadri.