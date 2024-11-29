Hisar: Sports complex inaugurated at Maharaja Agrasen Medical College

Chandigarh: A Haryana Chief Minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday inaugurated a sports complex and a girls’ hostel at Maharaja Agrasen Medical College, Agroha, Hisar. The Chief Minister also announced a grant of Rs 31 lakh from his discretionary fund for the institution.

Paying homage to Maharaja Agrasen, Saini said that the college would continue the mission of humanitarian service initiated by Maharaja Agrasen. “The sapling planted by OP Jindal has become a large banyan tree today, which is a matter of pride for us. This medical college is significantly contributing to our goal of providing health services to every individual,” he said.

The CM said that these two new facilities at the medical college would be highly beneficial for the students. The sports complex built on an area of 4 acres, includes three multipurpose halls, a swimming pool, a gym, a yoga room, and a restaurant, built at a cost of Rs 10 crore. The girls’ hostel, constructed at a cost of Rs 5.70 crore on an area of 3 acres, has 54 rooms, providing improved residential facilities for students.