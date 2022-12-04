'Hisar int'l airport's runway to be functional soon'

Chandigarh: The construction of the runway at Hisar International Airport is almost complete and a large aircraft will soon be landed on the runway for trial. Along with the speedy construction of Hisar airport, the government is working on a special plan to make Hisar the biggest manufacturing cluster of Haryana. This information was given by Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala.



He said that with the construction of Maharaja Agrasen International Airport in Hisar, new avenues for development will emerge, and both the city's residents and the state will benefit enormously from this airport.

Dushyant Chautala said that the runway work of Hisar airport will be completed by March 2023. He said that on December 12, a trial run of a big aircraft will be taken on the runway of the airport.

Chautala said that he himself will come in an 18-seater Dornier aircraft to Hisar along with officers of the aviation department and concerned departments to inspect the runway.

Along with this, technical aspects will be discussed in detail in the direction of starting air services from other states from Hisar Airport. He said that he is frequently reviewing the work from time to time to ensure that all the works are completed on the stipulated time frame.