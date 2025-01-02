HIPA to be renamed after Manmohan Singh

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, on the first day of the year, took a significant step ahead of other Congress-ruled states by announcing that the Himachal Pradesh Institute of Public Administration (HIPA) would be renamed in honour of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh.

The Chief Minister made the announcement while presiding over the 50th-anniversary celebrations of the HIPA -- a premier training institute of the administrative services officers, here on Wednesday.

Sukhu commended Singh’s policies, highlighting their substantial contribution to the development of both India and Himachal Pradesh. He further emphasized that the former Prime Minister’s efforts had led to significant benefits and recognition for the state.

The Chief Minister also unveiled a coffee table book published by HIPA and inaugurated a training programme for special educators at the institute.

The programme, which will continue until January 2, will involve 80 teachers. Sukhu said, “This programme will equip teachers with modern techniques for educating children with special needs and will offer an alternative to the traditional Braille method.”

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister announced an increase in the monthly pension for visually impaired children, raising it from Rs 1,500 to Rs 4,000 per month until the age of 27. He added that this change would be incorporated into the upcoming budget.

“The state government is taking significant steps to make visually impaired individuals self-reliant and ensure their rightful share in the resources of the state,” he said.

Sukhu highlighted the state’s financial situation, noting that Himachal Pradesh generates an annual income of Rs 16,000 crore, while expenditure on salaries and pensions amounts to Rs 27,000 crore.