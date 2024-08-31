Hindustan Aeronautics names D K Sunil as CMD

Bengaluru: D K Sunil, Director (engineering, research and development) has taken over as chairman and MD (additional charge) of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited from C B Ananthakrishnan, effective from September 1, 2024, officials said on Saturday. Sunil joined Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in 1987 as a management trainee and has about 37 years of experience in varied roles in the company contributing significantly to design, production, quality enhancement and customer support, they said.

“Under his leadership, new technologies were developed like radar power supply, voice activated control system, combined interrogator transponder which have become new growth areas for the company. A trailblazer in collaborations, Sunil was instrumental in forging partnerships with institutions like IIT Kanpur for datalinks and IIIT Hyderabad for voice recognition technologies. His visionary approach strengthened HAL’s position in cutting-edge technologies,” HAL said in a statement. During his tenure in Mission Combat Systems R&D Centre in Bengaluru, he led teams focused on ground breaking projects such as Active ESA Radar, Automatic Flight Control System for Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) and mission computers for helicopter and fighter platforms, it stated.