Hindus to play Holi till 2.30 pm on Mar 14, Muslims to offer Friday prayer thereafter

Sambhal: Hindus would play Holi till 2.30 pm on March 14 while Muslims would offer Jumma namaz after 2.30 pm here in the communally sensitive city of Uttar Pradesh, a senior police official on Friday said, adding seven companies of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) have been deployed ahead of the festival.

The new directive comes a day after a circle officer (CO) kicked up a row by saying that Holi is a festival that occurs once a year whereas Jumma namaz takes place 52 times a year. He said anyone who feels uncomfortable with the colours of Holi should stay indoors on that day.

Sambhal Superintendent of Police (SP) Krishan Kumar on Friday told reporters that in view of Holi and the second Friday of Ramzan falling on the same day, seven companies of PAC have been deployed in the city. Complete peace prevails in the district and peace committee meetings are being organised at the mohalla level, he said.

Asked about the discussions that took place in the meeting of the peace committee, the SP said, “Talks were held with key people from both sides in the district-level peace committee meeting and it was decided that the Jumma namaz will be held after 2.30 pm and people of the Hindu community will play Holi till 2.30 pm and go to their homes.”

He said the Sambhal district police are keeping a strict vigil on social media and people should not believe any kind of rumour.

Kumar said the police outposts are being inspected, an antenna has been installed at the Satyavrat police outpost and a district control room is being built on it because it is located at a height.

“If there is any rumour then inform the police so that it can be refuted in time. I would also appeal to everyone not to believe any kind of rumour,” he said.

Sambhal District Magistrate (DM) Rajender Pensiya told reporters that the city has been divided into six zones and 29 sectors.

Magistrates have been deployed in all sectors. Peace committee meetings have been held at the police station level and the district level.