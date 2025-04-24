‘Hindus being reduced, Bangladeshi intruders given space for electoral gain’

Raipur: Senior BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya has alleged that efforts are being made to reduce the Hindu population and that Bangladeshi infiltrators are being settled in the country by a regional political party for vote-bank politics.

Interacting with reporters during a visit to Raipur in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, Vijayvargiya said that Bangladeshi infiltrators are involved in anti-national activities and are bringing Naxalism and terrorism into the country with support from China.

The former BJP National General Secretary, Vijayvargiya, was visiting the state to address a party programme organised in honour of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar in Rajnandgaon.

He accused the West Bengal government of doing this to increase its party’s vote bank in the state. He claimed that it is working only to save its own government — not for the country, and not for the Hindus.

On the Murshidabad violence, Vijayvargiya attacked the state government, stating, “It doesn’t care about Hindus, the leaders of the state ruling party only care about their positions.”

MP Minister Vijayvargiya also targeted Rahul Gandhi during his visit to Raipur.

The senior MP minister attacked the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, saying, “One Gandhi worshipped cows, the other ate beef. One Gandhi gave up even his clothes after witnessing the poverty of the country, the other went on vacation to Thailand.”

In response to a query on Congress’ ‘Samvidhan Bachao’ campaign, he said, “Congress should refrain from talking about the Constitution. It was Congress that murdered the Constitution by imposing the Emergency.”

He added, “Rahul Gandhi is a negative force for the country.”

Addressing the ‘Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Samman Sabha’ in Rajnandgaon, Vijayvargiya

said that Babasaheb’s life, his continuous struggle, and his immortal ideas serve as a guiding light for the journey of BJP governments.

The BJP is organising Samman Sabhas across the country to honour the architect of the Constitution and Bharat Ratna awardee, Dr. Ambedkar.

Vijayvargiya has been entrusted with addressing the Sabhas in various states, including Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra. This visit was part of his party responsibilities.