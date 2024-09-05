Hindu right bodies stage mass protest in Shimla over 'illegal' mosque

Shimla: Hindu right bodies on Thursday staged a massive protest at Chaura maidan here in the vicinity of the Vidhan Sabha, demanding demolition of an "illegal" mosque in Sanjauli. The area teemed with hundreds of demonstrators, several of whom carried Hindu religion insignia, such as saffron flags and banners bearing Lord Ram's image. Dev Bhumi Shatriya Sangathan President Rumit Singh Thakur, who gave a call to "sanatanis" to assemble in Shimla, said people from across the state responded to his call and demonstrated "Sanatan unity". The Thursday protest was a fallout of an attack on a businessman in the Malyana area on August 30, allegedly by some people from the Muslim community. On Sunday, people gathered in Sanjauli and demanded the demolition of a mosque there, as well as action against the guilty in the Malyana attack under the charge of attempted murder. Thakur on Thursday alleged that outsiders are coming to Himachal Pradesh in droves and demanded the government verify their identity and register their trades. He said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had called him yesterday and assured him of an action in the matter.

Sukhu on Thursday told reporters that all residents of the state have the same rights and he has respect for all religions. "Peaceful protests are permitted but nobody will be allowed to take law into his hands," he said. Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh said the mosque is built on government land and the matter has been sub judice for the past 14 years. Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh said there will be no laxity in dealing against any encroachers. "Nobody is above the law and whatever action is taken would be under the parameters of the law whether it is by the municipal corporation or police," he said.