Hindi is partner of Indian languages and not against them: Amit Shah

GANDHINAGAR: Union Home minister Amit Shah graced the 5th Akhil Bhartiya Rajbhasha Sammelan at Gandhinagar, Gujarat, on Hindi Diwas 2025 as Chief Guest. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar and many dignitaries were in attendance.

On the occasion, Amit Shah also launched various publications.

Addressing the assembly, the Home minister underlined the fact that Hindi is the partner of Indian languages and not against them.

He added that Gujarat was a shining example where leaders like Swami Dayanand Saraswati, Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and KM Munshi adopted Hindi and assisted in popularising it along with Gujarati.

This coexistence, according to him, has enriched education and opened up avenues for the youth of the state across India.

Shah stated that over the last half decade, the Rajbhasha Sammelan has been held beyond Delhi, thus enhancing communication between Hindi and the regional languages.

He emphasised that Hindi must move beyond administration and conversation to acquire the status of a language of science, technology, justice and policing, hence becoming more connected with people.

Emphasising technological efforts, he mentioned the Sarathi translation system, which facilitates direct translation between Hindi and all accepted Indian languages.

He asked state chief ministers to convey their messages in their own languages, ensuring that they would be replied to in the same language.

The Home minister recalled Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s value of Swaraj, Swadharma and Swabhasha,

associating language with national dignity.

He complimented the Shabd Sindhu dictionary, which currently contains more than 7 lakh words and is destined to be the world’s largest by the year 2029, rendering Hindi more versatile and flexible.

He also lauded Mahatma Gandhi’s contribution to Gujarati lexicography and highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiatives to promote Indian languages, including the introduction of JEE, NEET and UGC examinations in 12 languages.