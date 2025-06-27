Hindi ‘friend’ of all Indian languages; not against any foreign language: Shah

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah spoke at the Golden Jubilee celebration of the Department of Official Language in New Delhi, celebrating 50 years since its formation. He noted that the journey of the department from 1975 to 2025 is the story of the struggle, devotion, and determination to ensure governance is made available through Indian languages, aligned with the culture and values of the nation.

Emphasising the increasing significance of indigenous languages, Shah stated language is the soul of a nation, and not a means of communication. Without its language, a country cannot safeguard its traditions, history, and identity. He claimed that the government running in the mother tongue is necessary for actual self-governance and national pride.

He attributed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s unprecedented importance to Indian languages in education, administration, and technology. The New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 was mentioned as a major initiative, encouraging mother tongue-based primary education and textbooks and study material in 22 Indian languages. He pointed out that 200+ TV channels and 3.6 lakh e-content pieces in 133 dialects are accessible through platforms like DIKSHA. The CAPF constable exams are also now held in Indian languages, with 95 percent of the applicants opting for their mother tongue, indicating increasing acceptance and demand.

Shah stressed establishing institutions such as Bharatiya Bhasha Anubhag through conferences with state governments and state administrators, which would facilitate bringing Indian languages into state and central administration. He made it clear that Hindi is not against any Indian language but a friend to all, together working toward self-respect and unity.

He also brought to the forefront programmes such as Bhasha Sangam, where school children are being educated with 100 common sentences in all 22 scheduled languages.