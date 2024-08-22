Hindenburg Research’s allegations: Congress holds nationwide protests

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday held nationwide protests over Hindenburg Research’s allegations against SEBI chairperson Madhabi Buch, demanding her removal and the formation of a Joint Parliamentary Committee to probe the Adani issue.

The opposition party has been stepping up its attack on the government after Hindenburg Research launched a fresh broadside against market regulator SEBI chairperson Buch, claiming she and her husband had stakes in obscure offshore funds used in the alleged Adani money siphoning scandal.

The protest here at the Jantar Mantar was attended by Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav, senior leader Sachin Pilot, Kanhaiya Kumar and Udit Raj among others.

The Congress wants a transparent investigation into the matter, Pilot said.

“If you have not done anything wrong, then why are you not forming a JPC? The entire nation should hear this and understand that the Congress only wants a fair and transparent investigation through a JPC,” he said.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy demanded that BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao spell out his stand over SEBI chief Buch’s resignation and the constitution of a JPC to probe into alleged fraudulent practices by the Adani Group.

Reddy, who is also the Telangana Congress chief, took part in a dharna in Hyderabad along with his ministerial colleagues and party legislators, demanding the SEBI chief’s resignation and the JPC probe into the alleged Adani financial fraud.

Speaking during the protest, Reddy attacked BRS leaders for not questioning the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre over the ‘scam’.

“I am asking the BRS leaders who make tall claims that they will fight against Modi, what have you done so far? Why have you not raised your voice,” he asked.

Reddy said the Congress is not concerned whether the BRS merges into the BJP, but KCR (K Chandrasekhar Rao) has to reveal his stand on the SEBI issue.

In Mumbai, city Congress unit chief Varsha Gaikwad said a JPC must probe the allegations by short-seller Hindenburg Research against Buch and the Gautam Adani group.

Leading the protest of her party outside the Enforcement Directorate office in south Mumbai, Lok Sabha MP Gaikwad said the central probe agency raids opposition leaders but is turning a blind eye in the SEBI-Adani case.