Himchal Pradesh HC relents, nine HPTDC hotels to remain functional

Shimla: In a huge sigh of relief to the government-run Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC), the Himachal Pradesh High Court on Friday allowed nine of the 18 HPTDC hotels to remain functional but declined to modify the earlier order about the closure of 18 hotels.

Today’s order came after a strong plea made by the HPTDC informing that the abrupt closure of the hotels will create major problems as some of the hotels have already confirmed advance bookings for tourists, during the upcoming winter season.

Passing the order Justice Ajay Mohan Goel, who earlier had listed out 18 loss-making HPTDC properties including iconic Chail Palace – a 1891 built Palace of Maharaja of Patiala, located in a fascinating setting of 75 acres.

Making a bit of relaxation in view of the submissions made by the HPTDC about the hotels having substantial income from the restaurants, bar and lounges used for wedding and other functions, the single bench ordered that nine of 18 hotels shall remain open until March 31,2025.

“This decision came after the government raised concerns over advance bookings, including weddings, that had been made in these establishments” said a senior official of HPTDC,who also claimed that the court was also briefed about steps being taken to bring these properties out of losses.

The hotels allowed to function included Chail Palace, Hotel Chandrabhaga, Keylong, Hotel Devdar, Khajjiar, Hotel Meghdoot, Kiarighat, Hotel Log Huts, Manali, Hotel Kunzam, Manali, Hotel Bhagsu, Mcleodganj, Hotel the Castle, Naggar and Hotel Dhauladhar, Dharamshala. “However, the order dated 19.11.2024 shall continue to remain in operation qua other properties/Units,” the court order said. In the initial order, the judge had termed these properties are white elephants and a drain on the public exchequer at a time when the HPTDC has not been able to pay dues and arrears of the pensions and other benefits to its retired employees.