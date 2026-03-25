Himanta's allegations linking me to Pakistan wild theory existing in his head: Gaurav Gogoi

Jorhat: Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi on Wednesday dismissed Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s allegations linking him and his wife to Pakistan as a "wild theory existing in his head", and said such claims expose the CM’s "weakness" and the extent he can go to over a matter as serious as national security. In an interview, the Jorhat MP said there is a clear difference between attacks made by Sarma and allegations levelled by the Congress against the chief minister. "There is a difference between what Sarma is saying and what I am saying against him -- his is a ‘wild theory’ which exists only in his head, and it relates to something very serious as national security," Gogoi said. "What we are saying about his family, his wealth, corruption, and the benefit that the government machinery is giving to his wife’s company -- that is for everybody to see," he claimed. It is well documented, many stories have been published, people are fighting cases in courts on these allegations, and there is a whole list of publicly documented and media-reported evidence, he said.

In contrast, Sarma’s allegations are "fiction", and he is "peddling national security as a wild theory to fulfil his larger scheme of things", Gogoi alleged. "National security should be above politics. A chief minister should have some gravitas and not make such wild allegations on this serious matter," he said. Sarma has been attacking Gogoi and his British wife, Elizabeth Clare Gogoi, alleging links with Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI, and had set up a SIT to probe the matter. Gogoi claimed that such allegations expose Sarma’s "weaknesses" and "insecurities". "It reveals too much about what he perceives as a threat from Congress. It shows how far he can go to splash mud on something so serious as national security," he said. He asserted that the allegations have made his family stronger. "It has made us realise what a strong family we are. Everyone has been strong, including my wife, who has taken these personal attacks very strongly. It has only made us appreciate each other’s roles and value systems more," he added. The deputy leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, who is contesting Assembly polls for the first time, said the Congress has answered "countless questions" on the allegations, but Sarma has not responded to queries on "why taxpayers' money is being allocated and sanctioned for his wife’s company."

He also alleged that the current leadership practices politics of fear and intimidation. "If you criticise this government, you are put in jail, cut off from schemes. This is not the politics of democracy but fascism, and the people of Assam deserve better," he said. Gogoi expressed confidence that voters will judge the parties on "moral courage". "People are seeing how we are approaching politics, and they will stamp the ballot on the question of moral courage," he said. Referring to his father, former chief minister Tarun Gogoi, he said people remember "the way he brought Assam out of insurgency and established peace, and from financial insecurity to a stable fiscal stage". "The people are remembering the past and hoping for it to return," he added. Gogoi said several issues remain unresolved in the state and the Congress aims to form a "constructive, action-oriented government". "They expect us to clean up the dirty politics that have been practised for the last six to seven years, give an alternative government, ensure industrial growth and much more. The expectations of the people will be my priorities," he said. On the opposition alliance of six parties, he said he would have preferred an earlier conclusion to talks but was "very satisfied" with the outcome. The opposition alliance now comprises six parties - Congress, Raijor Dal, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), CPI(M), All Party Hill Leaders Conference (APHLC) and the CPI(ML). "Never before has the Congress been in such a rainbow coalition, and the response of the people has been overwhelming," he added. He said the delay was due to detailed discussions on organisational strength, seat-sharing and the winnability of candidates among the partners. People are very excited about the Congress, Raijor Dal and the Assam Jatiya Parishad coming together as these three parties complement each other, he said. "Congress is a party with nationalist ideology -- ‘nation first, India first’; AJP is from the regional stream of politics, and the trajectory of Akhil Gogoi of Raijor Dal is from the Left," he added.