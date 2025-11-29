‘Himanta most corrupt CM in India’s history’

Guwahati: Congress leader Pawan Khera on Friday alleged that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is the most corrupt CM in the history of Independent India.

Addressing a press conference, Khera claimed that Sarma knows that the people of Assam will defeat him in the forthcoming Assembly polls.

“Hence, he is taking the help of the police to arrest people who oppose him; and the Election

Commission, which has directed the conduct of a Special Revision of electoral rolls in the state,” he alleged.