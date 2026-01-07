Himanta meets Shah to discuss Assam polls; NDA seat-sharing likely to be finalised by Feb 15

Dhemaji/Dhakuakhana (Assam):Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the seat-sharing agreement with NDA partners for the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an official function, Sarma said the BJP is likely to formalise its seat-sharing arrangement with the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and other smaller NDA allies by February 15.

Last month, Sarma had said the finalisation of the alliance with existing NDA partners was expected to be over by January 15.

"Our seat sharing and other details related to the alliance will be finalised by February 15. Last night, I went to meet the Union home minister and discussed it. Hagrama Mohilary (BPF chief) was also with me during the meeting," the CM said.

Prior to this meeting, UPPL president Pramod Boro had also met Shah, he added.

The CM went to Delhi on Tuesday in a special flight and returned on Wednesday morning.

"Yesterday, I had a long discussion with AGP president Atul Bora. Our discussions are going on. We will amicably decide on a seat-sharing agreement and there will be no issue at all," Sarma said.

He, however, did not share any reason for the delay of a month in finalising the seat-sharing agreement and other details for the elections.

Sarma also said new faces always get an advantage in every election and this time will not be different.

The BJP currently has an alliance with AGP, United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) and Bodoland People's Front (BPF).

Besides, Rabha Hasong Joutha Sangram Samiti (RHJSS) and Janashakti Party (JP) are also NDA constituents in Assam.

On December 5, Sarma said, "I feel we will complete our discussion with AGP regarding poll alliance and seat-sharing before Magh Bihu."

In the same manner, BJP's talks with the RHJSS and JP would also be over by Magh Bihu, which is celebrated usually on January 13-15, he had said.

"My target is that all understandings with our allies should be formalised by January 15," the CM had said.

Assembly elections are likely to take place during March-April.

The BJP presently has 64 seats in the 126-member House, while its allies AGP have nine, UPPL seven, and BPF three MLAs.

In the opposition, Congress has 26 seats, AIUDF 15, CPI(M) one, and one Independent legislator.

In August, several NDA leaders including Sarma, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, and AGP chief Atul Bora had set a target of winning 100 seats, with Sarma later claiming the ruling alliance had high chances in 103 constituencies.