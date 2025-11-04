Himalayas symbol of India’s strength, spirituality & identity, says Kiren Rijiju

Dehradun: The Himalayas are not just mountains but a symbol of India’s strength, spirituality and national identity, Union minister Kiren Rijiju said here on Monday.

He said this while speaking at the ‘Sparsh Himalaya Mahotsav 2025’ organised at the ‘Lekhak gaon’ (Writer’s Village) on the outskirts of Dehradun.

Rijiju said that since he was from Arunachal Pradesh, he has a deep emotional connection with the Himalayas. “The Himalayas are not just mountains, but a symbol of India’s strength, spirituality, and identity.”

The minister praised the work being done under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to expand road connectivity and infrastructure in the border areas, especially in the Gunji area of Pithoragarh district, Uttarakhand.