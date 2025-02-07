Himalayan black bear rescued from Darjeeling town

Darjeeling: On Thursday local residents spotted an adult Himalayan Black Bear lying in the clearing beside the INA Bypass road in Darjeeling town. The bear seemed ill and dehydrated, finding it difficult to climb up the Hill. It neither made much attempt to flee or chase the people. The locality is a residential area with hotels, homestays and resorts. The Wildlife Division of the forest department was immediately informed. A team arrived promptly and rescued the bear. It was then handed over to the Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park in Darjeeling for treatment. “We have received an adult bear. It is under observation and undergoing treatment” stated Basavaraj Holeyachi, Director, Pnhzp, talking to the Millennium Post.

Incidentally the Darjeeling Zoo has state of the art facilities for treatment of animals.