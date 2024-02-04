Himachal’s Solan factory fire: Four of five deceased identified

Shimla: Four of the five deceased in the fire at a perfume manufacturing unit in the Baddi industrial area of Himachal Pradesh’s Solan have been identified and all were women, officials on Sunday said.



The injured woman, who was declared dead on Friday by the PGIMER Chandigarh was identified as Pinki, while three of the four bodies recovered from the factory ashes on Saturday were identified as Rahnuma, Shashi and Rakhi respectively.

So far, five people have been killed in the massive fire that broke out around 2:45 pm on Friday and the search for missing four persons is underway.

Solan Deputy Commissioner Manmohan Sharma had on Saturday morning said that 13 persons were missing.

‘People jumped from the first and second floors of the building to save their lives and sustained multiple injuries on hands, legs and even spine,’ Sharma said and added that the reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.

However, five out of them were traced on Saturday and the search for remaining four missing persons is on still, the officials said.

The possibility of number going up cannot be ruled out, they said.

As per the the details released by the state emergency operation centre, about 30 people have

sustained injuries and have been admitted to various hospitals.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, who visited the site on Saturday, accused the company of criminal negligence and said that the fire broke out due to its negligence and carelessness.