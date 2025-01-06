Himachal’s IGMC, Tanda and Nerchowk medical colleges to have 3-T MRI machines

Shimla: Concerned about spurt in the cancer cases and a high cost of treatment, Himachal Pradesh is all set to have fully functional 3-Tesla MRI machines in all three premier government medical colleges.

Sharing the information, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the state government has allocated Rs 85 crore for the procurement of advanced 3-Tesla MRI machines to be installed in IGMC Shimla, Tanda Medical College and Nerchowk Medical College. He said that the 3-Tesla MRI machine is a state-of-the-art diagnostic tool, particularly useful for cases requiring precision and in-depth analysis.

“With the installation of these advanced MRI machines, diseases can be accurately diagnosed, facilitating better treatment for patients,” he added.

Currently most of the patients including those from poorest sections and farthest mountain corners of the state have to pay heavily to get their MRI tests done privately barring those who are provided help from the Chief Minister’s relief fund. Once the facility was installed the cancer care treatment in the state will become affordable. The CM said that to ensure improved treatment facilities within government health institutions, the state government would invest Rs. 1,500 crore in the coming times to equip healthcare facilities with modern equipment.

Currently, inadequate healthcare services in the state force 9.5 lakh residents to seek treatment outside Himachal Pradesh, leading to a GDP loss of Rs. 1,350 crore.

He informed that the government was prioritizing the installation of advanced medical equipment at all levels, including medical colleges. Community Health Centers (CHCs) would be equipped with semi-automatic laboratories, ultrasound machines, and ICU facilities.

Additionally, all civil and zonal hospitals would soon have fully-automatic auto-analyzers, digital X-rays, ultrasound machines and modular operation theatres. The health department has already initiated this work, as the establishment of in-house labs would ensure better treatment for patients and provide accurate diagnostic support to doctors.

The CM accused the previous BJP government of completely neglecting the healthcare services, which led to the deterioration of the health system, turning government healthcare institutions into referral hospitals.

He said that the past policies caused people to waste their hard-earned money and valuable time. In contrast, the Congress government was working with commitment to deliver better healthcare services, and people will soon witness positive outcomes.

Cancer cases in Himachal Pradesh have surged dramatically in recent years.