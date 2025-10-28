Himachal’s HDI registers at 0.78, report released

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Human Development Index (HDI) has registered an impressive growth showing a significant upward trend — higher than the National Average.

The HDI stands at an impressive 0.78 — well above the national average of 0.63.

Releasing the HDI here on Monday, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the findings in the report is a reflection of people’s strength and determination to make progress braving all changes like geographical and social.

He informed that Himachal has achieved full literacy, with a rate of 99.30 per cent and recent national survey revealed that the state ranked 5th in reading and writing skills, a dramatic rise from its 21st position in 2021.

The report presents an exemplary story of development, made possible by the strong willpower and hard work of the people of the Himachal Pradesh.

Besides this, the infant mortality rate in Himachal Pradesh has dropped to 21 per 1,000 live births, which reflects the success of the state’s health system.

Sukhu said that the government has not only invested in roads, industries, agriculture and horticulture, but has also ensured investments in fundamental sectors such as education, health, women empowerment, elderly care and rural development to build an ideal and strong foundation for the future.

The life expectancy in the State has now increased to 72 years, symbolising the success of the healthcare ecosystem. The poverty rate in the state has fallen significantly and is now it is below seven per cent.

All these achievements reflect the government’s consistent efforts towards holistic and inclusive development.

Expressing concern over climate change, the Chief Minister said that it has emerged as a serious global issue and if a sustainable solution was not worked out immediately, both the present and the future generations would have to face its severe consequences.

Himachal Pradesh has always been proactive and sensitive advocating environment-friendly development and has adopted a sustainable development framework.