Himachal wants Centre to include Kangra, Janjehi in ‘Swadesh Darshan Yojana’

Shimla: With newly appointed vice-chairman of the state Tourism Development Board R S Bali by his side, CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu made a fervent plea to the centre to include Kangra valley and Janjehli (Mandi) as part of the ‘Swadesh Darshan’ circuit.



Swadesh Darshan Scheme is a central sector scheme launched in 2014-15 by the Ministry of Tourism and Culture, Government of India for the integrated development of theme-based tourist circuits, a flagship scheme of the Ministry of Tourism.

The scheme aims to promote, develop and harness the potential of tourism in India and infrastructure development in the potential tourist places with the Centre’s funding.

This scheme is envisioned to synergise with other schemes like ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’, ‘Skill India’ and ‘Make in India’ for positioning the tourism sector as a major engine for job creation, the driving force for economic growth, building synergy with various sectors to enable tourism to realise its potential.

CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, currently camping in Delhi, met Union Minister of Tourism, G Kishan Reddy late Thursday evening and urged him for including the places of tourist interests in the state under ‘Swadesh Darshan Yojna II’ in the next phase.

“Pong Dam reservoir in district Kangra and Janjehli area of Mandi district will be developed under Swadesh Darshan Yojna II. A renowned consultancy approved by the Ministry will soon prepare a detailed project report for further execution of this project” he said and asked the minister to include other places of tourist interest under the ambit of the scheme.

Reiterating his resolve to develop the entire Kangra district as the tourism Capital, the CM said that the state government would prepare a detailed project report and submit it to the Ministry for erecting a ‘Tent City’ at the base camp of Dhauladhar ranges. Adequate land and road connectivity will be ensured for the ‘Tent City’ project, which will have more than 200 encampments with all the luxury and comfort, he added.

Earnest efforts would be made to develop Kangra, an all-time favourite tourist destination for both domestic and international tourists and strengthen the tourism-related infrastructure in the district.