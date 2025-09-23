Himachal: Vikramaditya Singh ties knot with Amreen Kaur

Shimla: Holly Lodge—the historic bungalow that once echoed with the grandeur and political clout of six-time Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh—has been decked up to its ceremonial finest, marking the first such occasion since the passing of ‘Raja Sahib,’ as he was reverently remembered.

Located at Jakhu Hill, Holly Lodge now awaits the arrival of a new guest—a bride at home.

Away from the bustle of Shimla, Vikramaditya Singh, 36, son of the late Virbhadra Singh, Congress leader and PWD minister, as well as the ‘titular king’ of Bushahr, entered into wedlock with Amreen Kaur Sekhon, an assistant professor at Panjab University and a longtime acquaintance.

The ceremony was held at Chandigarh on Monday and happened to be a private affair with no political invitees.

The wedding ceremony was solemnised as per Sikh traditions at a gurdwara in Sector 11. Only close family members and a few friends attended.

Celebrations later took place in the evening at Holly Lodge just before the arrival of the bride. The pictures and videos of the function, however, have gone viral. Some close family members also shared the visuals on social media.

Asha Kumari, a former minister and ex-AICC in charge of Punjab, posted some photographs of the weddings with his blessings for Vikramaditya Singh. Asha Kumari is a close family member and niece of the late Virbhadra Singh.

Amreen Kaur Sekhon holds double master’s degrees in English and psychology, a PhD in psychology, and has also pursued studies at Harvard University.

This is Vikramaditya Singh’s second marriage. Earlier, Vikramaditya Singh was married to Sudarshana Chundawat of Amet, Rajasthan, in 2019 at the behest of Virbhadra Singh, but the marriage ended in divorce in November 2024.

A second-term MLA from Shimla Rural, Vikramaditya Singh, has contested the Lok Sabha poll from Mandi but lost to Kangana Ranaut. Vikramaditya Singh’s mother, Pratibha Singh, is the PCC president.

Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, who is currently in UK has congratulated Vikramaditya Singh on his marriage at Chandigarh.