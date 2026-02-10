Himachal Tourism eyes premier global brand status: Chief Minister Sukhu

Shimla: Even as the Revenue Deficit Grant (GST) halt tends to unsettle Himachal Pradesh’s fiscal survival, tourism, which contributes nearly 8 per cent of the state’s economy and 14 per cent of its jobs, is seen as one of the areas to drive the state’s economy.



Just a day after the state’s Finance department revealed details of how the 16th Finance Commission award will cripple local finances and push the hill state into a financial emergency, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu declared that the state government is aiming to make Himachal Pradesh a global premium tourism hub.

He also rolled out a Rs 2350 crore strategic investment plan to overhaul Himachal Tourism.

Presiding over a high-level review meeting on tourism development activities supported by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Sukhu underscored the need to maintain world-class construction standards for all ongoing tourism infrastructure projects in the state.

He issued strict directives to officials to ensure that development works are completed within their respective timelines

“The primary objective of the state government is to establish Himachal Tourism as a premier global brand. This vision is being realised through a comprehensive suite of schemes designed to fortify the state’s economy while generating significant employment and self-employment opportunities for the local youth,” he said.

To improve the overall visitor experience, the government is prioritising connectivity and infrastructure, which includes the ongoing construction of several heliports and the expansion of the Kangra airport.

The state government, he reminded, has already announced the development of Kangra as the tourism capital of Himachal Pradesh.

Significant investment is proposed at Palampur and Nagrota Bagwan, where projects worth Rs 77.70 crore were already in progress.