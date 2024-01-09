Himachal to use AI in healthcare services

SHIMLA: Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday unfolded plans to introduce Artificial Intelligence (AI) in strengthening the healthcare services in the mountain state.



State government has already been using drones to send medicines in the far flung and landlocked tribal areas.

The chief minister said the state government was working on a large scale to ensure the use of AI in various fields. He was presiding over a high level meeting also attended by noted health experts including Dr GK Rath.

“The state government is contemplating to create an AI Ministry in the state to give a boost to this sector. Himachal Pradesh will be the first State in the country to take such kind of ambitious initiative keeping in view the needs of the people,and healthcare system,” he said

Sukhu said that the state government was going to establish a National Cancer Center in Hamirpur. For this, all the processes are being completed in a phased manner. This centre will have departments of Hospital (Diagnostics, Surgery, Radiotherapy and Medical Oncology), Palliative Care, Center for Preventive Oncology and Center for Molecular Oncology.

He said that use of high-end technology would be ensured in this centre and a world-class diagnostic lab will be established to facilitate the patients. Sukhu said that the best health facilities would be provided to the patients by using many new technologies including molecular oncology. The state government would also strengthen the existing cancer care units in the State.

Those present in the meeting included Chief Parliamentary Secretary Sanjay Awasthy, Oncologist Dr Dinesh Pendharkar, Dr GK Rath, Dr CM Tripathi, Health Secretary M Sudha Devi, Mission Director NHM Priyanka Verma, Director Health Services Gopal Berry and other senior officers were present in the meeting.

Earlier at a meeting of administrative secretaries, CM Sukhu stressed the need for timely disposal of the revenue related matters including mutations of the land. Sukhu said that the fourth Revenue Lok Adalat would be held on January 30 and 31, 2024.