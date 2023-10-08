Himachal to soon have a modern Planetarium

SHIMLA: Himachal Pradesh will soon have a fully operational State Science Museum and Planetarium--- a centre for science, learning and creativity. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated the State Science Museum and Planetarium at Shoghi, which is also knownas a gateway town to Shimla, on Saturday.



The Centre for Science Learning & Creativity (CSLC) will cost Rs 11 crore. This state-of-the-art institution is a joint endeavour of HIMCOSTE and the National Council of Science Museums (NCSM). It will be equipped with 60 interactive science exhibits, thematic galleries, and informatics displays, all housed within the institutional block.

Fully funded by the state government, this would revolutionise science education, particularly for students hailing from rural backgrounds, the Chief Minister said.

He evinced keen interest in the exhibits displayed at the centre, developed in collaboration with the National Council of Science Museums, and dedicated science educators.

The foundation stone of which was laid way back in 2014 during the Congress regime. The complex will be managed and curated by Solan-based Shoolini University, one of Asia’s top ranking universities in Himachal Pradesh.

The chief minister said that a modern Planetarium, set to be operational by the end of 2024, will play a pivotal role in promoting astronomical studies. He said that the CSLC would kindle the curiosity in the young minds towards scientific studies enabling them to learn the modalities of science more effectively.