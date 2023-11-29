Himachal to set up National Cancer Institute

SHIMLA: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu said the state is examining possibilities of setting up a National Cancer Institute in the state.



This is in the light of reports about cancer cases in Himachal Pradesh having seen a rise by 2.2 percent against 0.6 per cent in the country .

Sukhu recalled that during his recent meeting with oncologist Dr G K Rath, Professor Emeritus Department of Radiation and Oncology and Head of the National Cancer Institute, (NCI), AIIMS, New Delhi, he was informed about the increase in cancer states in the state.

Sukhu said that Dr Rath had suggested measures to deal with increase in the cases and new facilities to be established in the state.Setting-up a cancer institute is also one of the steps proposed.

During his weekly meeting with administrative secretaries here, the Chief Minister sought a status report within a week on the proposed state-of-the-art ashram for orphan children at Jwalamukhi in Kangra district.

In the meeting Sukhu directed to incorporate technology in day-to-day functioning of the government departments to bring transparency and promptness to facilitate the common man.

He asked the revenue department to expedite the disposal of the long pending revenue and said that the ‘Revenue Lok Adalats’ would be organised at the tehsil headquarters level on December 1 and 2, 2023 to decide the long pending mutation and partition cases on priority. He directed to maintain transparency in dealing with these revenue cases and forward the complete list of the disposed cases with names, addresses and contact numbers to the Chief Minister’s office.

He said that the entry would be made in the Annual Confidential Reports of Revenue Officers and progress would be considered during the promotion of the concerned officers. The ACRs of revenue officers will be made online from next year, he added.

The chief minister said that ‘Mutation Adalats’ were organised on October 30 and 31, in which more than 31000 mutation cases were settled.