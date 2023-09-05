Himachal to recruit 6,000 new teachers

SHIMLA: Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu said the State Selection Commission- which was scrapped following a paper leak scam- will be re-established soon in Hamirpur. The government has a plan to recruit 6,000 new teachers through the selection commission.



Addressing a function at Nadaun in his constituency, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu while also launching a scheme for physically challenged children, said the decision on setting up of Commission will be taken shortly at the cabinet meeting.

Sukhu said the government was sensitive about the future of the youths, and once the commission will set up the process of recruitment would start immediately.

The chief minister announced a new commission— ‘Rajya Chayan Aayog’ will bring transparency and ensure a merit-based selection process.

“During the tenure of the previous BJP government, the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission had become the hub of corruption selling question papers. Our government, taking prompt action, nabbed the culprits and put them behind bars,” he said.

Sukhu launched the Mukhya Mantri Sporting Abilities, Rebuilding Aspirations and Livelihood Scheme (SABAL) aimed at the bright future of specially-abled children.

this scheme intends to take special care of such children in around 400 schools across Hamirpur, Solan and Shimla districts.

Simultaneously, the chief minister also launched ‘Abhyas Himachal’ and ‘Shikshak Sahayata’ chatbots, accessible via the Swift Chat app, offering ease similar to WhatsApp and powered by conversational Artificial Intelligence.

These chatbots will enable students to revise lessons at their convenience, from any location from their mobile phones. This facility features a quiz-based format and provides educational videos that can be utilised by both students and teachers to enhance the learning and teaching experience in the classroom.

The Chief Minister also launched the ‘Sampark Science TV Program,’ designed to transform ordinary TVs into Smart TVs.

He said SABAL Yojana was aimed to improve the lives of specially-abled children in the state. The initiative focuses on providing essential facilities and opportunities for them.

He said that the state government has made a provision of two per cent reservation in government jobs for specially-abled individuals and the recruitment process for this, was set to commence on a mission mode shortly. He also announced to enhance the education stipend provided to specially-abled children to Rs. 1000.