Himachal to provide free cancer treatment with 42 essential medicines amid rising cases

Shimla: Alarmed by the rise in cancer cases in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced that free treatment and medicines will be provided to cancer patients in the state.



“The state government will provide 42 medicines free of cost to cancer patients in government hospitals, and these medicines have been included in the state’s essential medicine list,” the Chief Minister stated while presiding over the first meeting of the State Advisory Board on Cancer and Palliative Care Program on Monday.

He noted that the highest number of cancer cases have been reported in the north-eastern states of the country. Himachal Pradesh ranks second in cancer cases nationwide, which is a matter of concern for the state. “In view of this, this revolutionary decision has been taken to provide relief to cancer patients. This facility will be available in various government hospitals,” said the Chief Minister. The free medicines will include the Trastuzumab vaccine used for cancer treatment, which costs approximately Rs 40,000.

Sukhu also approved Rs 300 crore to strengthen cancer treatment facilities in the state. The government will allocate Rs 75 crore for developing the infrastructure of the Center of Excellence, Cancer Care Hamirpur; another Rs 75 crore for a bone marrow transplant facility in Chamiyana, Shimla; and Rs 150 crore for providing world-class cancer treatment equipment at the Center of Excellence Hamirpur.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the state government is prioritising public welfare, with improved health facilities being a key focus. Cancer day care centres will be established across the state in phases. In the first phase, centres have been set up in 13 hospitals. The second phase will see centres established in 27 high-load civil hospitals and community health centres, while the third phase will include 28 additional institutions.Palliative care units will be integrated into the cancer day care centres, and world-class technology will be employed at the Cancer Care Centre of Excellence in Hamirpur.

In an interview with Millennium Post, Rath attributed the rise in cancer cases in Himachal Pradesh to excessive smoking and alcohol consumption in the hills. “Due to climatic conditions, people tend to drink more in winters and are also addicted to smoking,” he said.