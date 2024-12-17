Himachal to include chapter on Constitution in school syllabus

Shimla: In a move to mark the 75 years of the Constitution, the Himachal Pradesh government has announced its plan to include a dedicated chapter on the Constitution in the school curriculum.

The initiative aims to educate young students about their rights and responsibilities, fostering a deeper understanding of the foundational principles that govern the nation.

By introducing constitutional education early, the government also seeks to empower the younger generation to become informed and responsible citizens who appreciate their civic duties and the importance of upholding democratic values. Presiding over a review meeting of the Education department here on Monday, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the syllabus related to constitutional values would be included in the school curriculum.

Sukhu said that six schools each, in every assembly constituency, would be equipped with all the necessary facilities like adequate staff and other infrastructural conveniences viz: labs, library etc. He directed the officers to complete all the formalities for setting up these schools in a time-bound manner.

As a part of ‘Vyavastha Parivartan’, innovative measures were being adopted to bring rationalisation in the education department. Besides, steps were being taken for the deployment of teachers and strengthening the educational infrastructure.

He said that the headmaster or principal of the school will have to regularly send the information of teachers departing on leave to the Deputy Director’s office. This will help in ensuring the presence of teachers in schools as well.

The Chief Minister while discussing the ‘Guest Teacher Policy’ said that it would help in maintaining continuity in the teaching and learning process. In case the regular teacher of the educational institution goes on leave, the services of qualified teachers will be taken and this will also not disrupt the studies of the children.

Meanwhile, in a review meeting of the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited, Sukhu held a detailed discussion on incorporating modern techniques to improve the functioning of the Board.