Himachal to establish ‘Environmental Cell’ for urban waste mgmt

Shimla: In a significant move to manage waste effectively in urban areas, the Himachal Pradesh government has announced the creation of a dedicated ‘Environmental Cell’ within the department of urban development. This initiative aims to tackle the growing challenges of solid and liquid waste management in the state’s urban centres, which have been compounded by rapid urbanisation.



Two weeks ago, the Himachal Pradesh High Court issued a detailed order outlining directives for the state government and municipal bodies regarding urban waste management. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu highlighted the urgency of this measure, noting that the state’s 60 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) — including five Municipal Corporations, 29 Municipal Councils, and 26 Nagar Panchayats — are struggling to meet the increasing demand for municipal services.

“Solid and Liquid Waste Management is the biggest challenge being faced by the urban local bodies today. Therefore, there will be a dedicated cell to meet these challenges, ensuring cleaner and more sustainable urban environments across Himachal Pradesh,” Sukhu said.

He acknowledged that the Urban Development Department, responsible for implementing various waste management rules, currently lacks the necessary technical manpower for effective execution.

“The newly established Environmental Cell is expected to bridge this gap by providing the necessary staff and expertise,” Sukhu added.

Currently, waste management tasks are handled by the project branch of the Directorate of Urban Development. The establishment of the Environmental Cell is seen as a crucial step toward enhancing the environmental sustainability of the state’s ULBs.

The Chief Minister stressed the importance of proper disposal of solid and liquid waste, noting that improper waste disposal can significantly impact public health, the environment, and overall quality of life.