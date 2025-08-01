Himachal to conduct OBC population survey

Shimla: In a key move targeting the state’s 17.1 percent OBC population, the Himachal Pradesh Cabinet on Thursday approved reservation for OBC candidates in the upcoming Urban Local Bodies elections.

At a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the Cabinet also approved the formation of a Backward Classes Commission to compile accurate population data before finalising the reservation roster. The OBCs are a dominant force in Kangra, Una, Hamirpur, Mandi, and Sirmaur districts.

In another significant decision, the Cabinet approved restarting state-run lotteries, which were banned by the previous BJP regime and not revived during the Virbhadra Singh government.

The Cabinet recommended convening the Monsoon Session of the Assembly from August 18 to September 2. It also granted a two-year relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates appearing for TGT and JBT posts.

One seat per course in all government, government-aided, and private technical institutes will now be reserved for orphans. To strengthen health services in tribal and remote regions, 290 additional ASHA workers will be appointed.

The Cabinet approved financial assistance for rain-affected families living in relief camps—Rs 5,000/month in rural areas and ₹10,000/month in urban areas, for up to six months.

It also cleared the auction of 10 minor mineral quarries in Kangra and re-auction of 11 in Bilaspur, expected to generate Rs 18.82 crore in revenue and reduce illegal mining.

To promote tourism investments, a new Tourism Investment Promotion Council chaired by the Chief Minister will fast-track projects involving over Rs 50 crore within 30 days.