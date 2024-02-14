Himachal suspends its bus service to Delhi

SHIMLA: With Delhi and Haryana Police in northern India sealing the borders and all entry points to the national capital to prevent thousands of protesting farmers, Himachal Pradesh Transport Corporation (HRTC) has decided to suspend all its services to Delhi on Tuesday. These include night services and volvo buses.



Managing Director of the HRTC Rohan Chand Thakur said all the buses bound for Delhi will play only upto Chandigarh and those which had to start from Delhi will not play on February 13.

The restoration of the services will depend on the advisory of the Delhi police on February 14 or also thereafter.

Because of the farmers’ protest hundreds of passengers have faced inconvenience due to long traffic jams on the National Highway.

HRTC MD has issued a list of numbers where the passengers can check the mobility of the HRTC buses for Delhi and return. These numbers include 0177-2658765 (Shimla) 011-23868694 (Delhi) and 94633-78026 (Chandigarh). Thick clouds of tear gas was being used to disperse protesters near Ambala to stop the farmers from marching to Delhi. Police also flew drones continuously over the crowd and dropped tear gas on the protesters.